Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 87,922 shares.The stock last traded at $210.83 and had previously closed at $205.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.80.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.