Investors Buy High Volume of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IWP)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,919 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,023% compared to the typical volume of 64 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,955,000 after purchasing an additional 608,955 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,981,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $116.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.