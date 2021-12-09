Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $48.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -458.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

