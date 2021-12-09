Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 2,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 525,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

