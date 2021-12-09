iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75+ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion+, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.iRobot also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.15-1.75 EPS.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $3.88 on Thursday, hitting $72.07. 12,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,898. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $86.64. iRobot has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iRobot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of iRobot worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

