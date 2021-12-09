iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG opened at $61.90 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87.

