iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG opened at $110.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.