iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,673,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,674,000 after acquiring an additional 473,999 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.