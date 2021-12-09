iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 165,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 78,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

THD opened at $75.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $83.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.