iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 398.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,645. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

