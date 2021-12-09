iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.57 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

