iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $281.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

