iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 129,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 67,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $115.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

