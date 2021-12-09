iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61.

