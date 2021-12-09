iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.73

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.73 and last traded at $111.58, with a volume of 306414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

