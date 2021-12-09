iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 4,733,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,706,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $115.78 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.