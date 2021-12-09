iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) vs. POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Head-To-Head Survey

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get iSun alerts:

This table compares iSun and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

This table compares iSun and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 3.53 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -21.68 POET Technologies $4.43 million 59.20 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -14.38

iSun has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for iSun and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

iSun presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 391.07%. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Summary

iSun beats POET Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.