Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Brokerages predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post $8.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. Jabil reported sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $31.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $31.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $33.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,227 shares of company stock worth $6,830,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.72. 46,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,829. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $65.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

