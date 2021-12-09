James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $131.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

