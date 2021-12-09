James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after buying an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 803.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,852,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after buying an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after buying an additional 72,998 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $155.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.63. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.