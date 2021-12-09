James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $262.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average is $249.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $205.38 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

