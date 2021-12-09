James Investment Research Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,853,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of RTM stock opened at $175.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $180.30.

