James Investment Research Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $364.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.92 and a 200-day moving average of $366.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.