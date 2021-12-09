James Waterlow Sells 5,000 Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider James Waterlow sold 5,000 shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.76), for a total value of £29,250 ($38,787.96).

Shares of LON MNL opened at GBX 604 ($8.01) on Thursday. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 525.64 ($6.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 652 ($8.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £243.38 million and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 582.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 583.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

