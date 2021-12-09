Jay S. Sidhu Sells 16,528 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 16,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $944,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CUBI opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

