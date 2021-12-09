Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acerinox in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.23.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.75. Acerinox has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

