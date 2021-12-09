Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $55.43 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.