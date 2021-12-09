John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $161.88 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock worth $970,131 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

