John Hancock Investors Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:JHI)

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3663 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has increased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 86.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

