Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.65. The stock has a market cap of $432.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

