Jonathan Murphy Buys 219 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($200.38).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 70 ($0.93) on Thursday. Assura Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.02) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.13) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.05) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.88 ($1.11).

Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

