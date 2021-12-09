Joseph Brian Spears Sells 1,179 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Brian Spears also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.93. 553,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,263. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Omnicell by 141.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Omnicell by 175.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

