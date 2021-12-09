JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) to Neutral

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALSRF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ALSRF opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.