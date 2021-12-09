JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 673,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

JPM stock opened at $160.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

