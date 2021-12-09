JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $62.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $223.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

