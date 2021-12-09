Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 67,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 35,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

About Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

