Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

JBAXY stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

