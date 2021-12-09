Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

JNPR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. 80,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

