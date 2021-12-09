Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,200 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,000. Adobe comprises about 2.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $653.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

