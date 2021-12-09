Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 17,800 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 6.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 245,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $665.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

