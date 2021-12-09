K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading 2% Higher

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF)’s stock price was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 73,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 120,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNTNF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

