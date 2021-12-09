Karen Blasing Sells 2,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total transaction of $692,800.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total value of $622,840.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $311.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of -143.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 201.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $10,749,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

