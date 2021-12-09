KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a €84.00 ($94.38) price target (down from €85.00 ($95.51)) on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($91.01) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($78.65) to €74.00 ($83.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of KBCSY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,129. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $2.0145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

