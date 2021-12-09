Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Trading Down 0.8% After Insider Selling

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 162,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Specifically, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

