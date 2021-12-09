Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.06

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.06 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 107.19 ($1.42). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 110.15 ($1.46), with a volume of 101,051 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £194.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.06.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

