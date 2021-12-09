Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,424 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

