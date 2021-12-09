Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 22,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $333.19 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.08. The firm has a market cap of $170.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

