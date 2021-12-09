Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 529.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 185,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 187,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

