Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marriott International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Marriott International stock opened at $157.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day moving average is $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

