Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exelon by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Exelon by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.